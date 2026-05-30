Bach Lunch brings midday fun to downtown Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. — Bach Lunch returned to downtown Lafayette Friday, bringing the community out to Parc Sans Souci for a free lunchtime concert, good food and fun times outdoors.

Friday's concert featured Grace Novosad, a funky rock cover band from Lafayette, and food was available to purchase from Bayou Bao and Amis Grocery.

"So, this is our spring finale for Bach Lunch, and it's our favorite lunchtime series that we have every spring and fall and a great opportunity for—whether you're taking a business lunch break or bringing your kids out of the house to give them something to do," said Jessica Hauerwas, executive director of Downtown Lafayette. "We love showcasing local music and having another family-friendly daytime activation."

Bach Lunch is a long-standing tradition in downtown Lafayette that gives residents a fun midday break.