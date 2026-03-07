Baby dies in Lafayette apartment fire

LAFAYETTE, La. — An 11-month-old baby girl was killed in an apartment fire at Victory Village Apartments Friday afternoon.

Lafayette firefighters responded to the apartment fire on Van Buren Drive around 12:20 p.m. after receiving multiple calls to 911 about the fire and people possible trapped inside. Upon arrival, firefighters saw flames coming from an upstairs window.

A woman staying in the apartment told firefighters her baby was still inside. Crews entered and began searching for the baby, finding her in a back bedroom of the apartment. The baby was immediately brought to Acadian Ambulance and was taken to a local hospital, but the child did not survive.

The mother and her 3-year-old son were also taken to the hospital to be checked. The mother was left with a minor burn.

Lafayette fire investigators and the Louisiana State Fire Marshal Office determined the fire began in the mother's bedroom.

The mother said she woke up from the heat and smoke in her room. She said the side of her bed was on fire. The two children were sleeping in a different room at the time. The mother attempted to put out the fire with an extinguisher, but the flames were already make their way out of her bedroom and into the hallway. The 3 year old left the room he and the baby were in, but the mother was not able to reach the baby.

Investigators believe a lit candle most likely lit combustible material near the bed on fire. It was ruled an accident.