AWS to maintain normal collection

Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) and Acadiana Waste Services (AWS) announced a change from previously communicated garbage and recycling collection schedule updates in anticipation of winter weather conditions.

Collections will proceed as normal on Monday, January 20, 2025 (Martin Luther King Jr. Day) and maintain normal schedules for the remainder of the week.

This revision aims to minimize disruption to normal collection operations while considering the approaching extreme winter conditions and potential impact on local roadways, according to a spokesperson for LCG.

In the event, collection operations need to adjust, communications will be relayed accordingly.

