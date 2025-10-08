Award-winning author Andy Horowitz brings Katrina talk to Lafayette

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Two decades since Hurricane Katrina impacted the Gulf South, acclaimed historian Dr. Andy Horowitz will bring his award-winning perspective on disaster, history, and resilience to the Acadiana Center for the Arts (AcA).

The lecture, part of the “Katrina Forward” series, will take place on Thursday, Oct. 9, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the AcA James Devin Moncus Theater in downtown Lafayette. Horowitz, author of Katrina: A History, 1915–2015, will explore the longer story of Katrina as a century-spanning disaster, connecting Louisiana’s past struggles to America’s future challenges.

Horowitz’s book won the prestigious Bancroft Prize in History and was named Book of the Year by the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities. Published in 2020, it reframes Katrina as part of a century-long cycle of vulnerability, beginning with the 1915 New Orleans hurricane and stretching into the recovery decades later. His research underscores how Louisiana’s experience with disaster mirrors broader national patterns of inequality and adaptation.

It is free to attend, but there are virtual tickets for the lecture through SimpleTix, with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. Attendees will have the chance to engage in dialogue after the talk and connect Katrina’s lessons to present-day realities with a Q & A session after the talk. There will also be a fun, themed drink available at AcA's cash bar.

More information is available at acadianacenterforthearts.org or register for the event here




