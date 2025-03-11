Authorities investigating suspicious device

Lafayette Police are on the scene of a suspicious device call.

The call came from the 200 block of Ridgewood Drive. Neighbors tell us there are police and hazmat on the scene, and that they've been evacuated from their homes.

Police say residents and motorists are asked to stay away from the 200 block of Ridgewood Drive and seek alternate routes until the investigation is complete.

