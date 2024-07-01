Audit of Carencro includes more than two dozen findings

The recent audit of the City of Carencro found 26 findings - including problems with financial record-keeping, budgeting, reporting, handling of tax income, and a Constitution-violating donation of legal services to a non-profit.

Auditors also found that the city failed to remit all required payroll taxes to the IRS on time: that was an issue in the payroll software that city officials discovered on their own and are working to correct.

Among other finds were improper spending of federal grant money, a deficit budget for the city's hotel tax, and a failure to amend the budget.

The city's corrective action plan, included in the audit, says that a specialist has been hired to help employees set up processes that will ensure the money and paperwork is handled properly from now on.

All but one of the findings were noted as first occurring in 2023. The current administration took over in January 2023.

A letter from Mayor Charlotte Clavier included in the audit indicates that several of the issues already have been resolved. For instance, new policies and procedures already have been adopted, and the city has adopted a cooperative endeavor agreement with the non-profit to which the legal services were donated; that allows the city to provide assistance - but also ensures that the relationship with the non-profit continues to benefit the city. The name of the group wasn't mentioned in the audit, but we've asked Carencro officials for it and we'll update the story when we get it.

Clavier also writes that the city has hired "an outside CPA firm with extensive governmental experience to assist the staff with ensuring that generally accepted accounting principles are followed."

Here's the summary of the findings from the Louisiana Legislative Auditor:

The independent auditor’s report had 26 findings. The auditor also issued an adverse opinion for the City’s legally separate component unit because the financial statements did not include financial data for the unit and issued qualified opinions for the City’s governmental activities, business-type activities, utility fund, and aggregate remaining fund information because the financial statements did not include financial data for Other Post-Employment Benefits.

The auditor found the City lacked adequate segregation of duties for its accounting functions, failed to include data for Other Post-Employment Benefits in its financial statements, and needed significant audit adjustments to correct its financial statements.

Additionally, the City lacked appropriate policies and procedures to collect money, failed to remit $115,086 in sales tax proceeds to the Parks and Recreation Commission as required, and failed to remit all required payroll taxes to the IRS in a timely manner.

The City also donated $3,000 in legal services for the formation of a nonprofit in potential violation of the Louisiana Constitution, failed to file all sales tax proceeds with the Department of Revenue in a timely manner, budgeted expenditures that exceeded available revenue in two sales tax funds in violation of the Local Government Budget Act (LGBA), and failed to amend its budget when total General Fund expenditures exceeded the total amount of expenditures budgeted by more than 5% as required by the LGBA.

The auditor found as well that the City failed to comply with a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) requirement related to financial management functions, failed to notify the Office of Community Development of a contract award within the required time frame, and failed to ensure a CDBG contract was awarded within 45 days of bid openings as required by Louisiana law.

Additionally, the City used federal funds to pay for expenditures already charged to other grant programs, spent $142,051 of Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds on a contract not properly bid, and failed to file a required annual report detailing the use of its Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds by the required deadline.

The auditor found, too, that the City improperly asked for reimbursement from the Water Sector Program for expenditures it had not yet incurred and failed to include all federal award expenditures on the Schedule of Expenditures of Federal Awards.

The audit report also had seven findings related to awards from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

Here's the full audit. The findings and Management's Response begin on page 86.