AT&T Fiber expands into more Lafayette-area homes and business

LAFAYETTE, La. — If you're looking for more internet options, AT&T Fiber is continuing to expand across the Lafayette area, now extending service to nearly 5,000 more homes and businesses.

That brings its total coverage to more than 67,000 customer locations throughout the region.

"Several hundred new customer locations and addresses now have access to our fiber product," said David Aubrey, president of AT&T Louisiana. "This is a great area for us to be investing in, and we just want to come and celebrate it and cut a ribbon to let the community know that we're committed to Lafayette in the heart of this city."

That ribbon cutting was held Thursday afternoon on Saint John Street.

"I love such a company that is intentionally coming into communities that I represent, where we have said needs exist, and the needs are the greatest, so just so excited to have this tear into the digital divide that exists and bringing more people online," said Lafayette city councilman Kenneth Boudreaux.