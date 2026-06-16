AT&T call center to transition to work-from-home

On Tuesday, KATC got a tip from a viewer that AT&T's Lafayette call center was closing.

We reached out to the company to verify, and here's the response that a spokesperson sent to us:

"As we continue to streamline operations and adapt to changing customer and business needs, we have decided to transition our Lafayette call center to a work-from-home model. Local employees can choose to move into remote roles. While Care operations will no longer be based in a physical center locally, our commitment to our people and the Lafayette community remains as strong as ever," the spokesperson said.

We've asked if the transition will result in any layoffs, and we'll update this story with their response.