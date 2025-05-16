ASO Executive Director steps down

Dana Baker, the executive director of the Acadiana Symphony Orchestra for the past eight years, has stepped down.

Baker is taking a position that is nearer to her family in San Antonio, a release states.

"After eight remarkable years of visionary leadership and unwavering commitment, Executive Director, Dana Baker, is stepping-down from her role at Acadiana Symphony Orchestra. The next chapter of Ms. Baker’s professional journey will take her to San Antonio, Texas, where she looks forward to working and living much closer to her family – a longtime dream of hers. Through her vision of expanding accessibility to classical and symphonic music, Dana played a major role in shaping the organization’s artistic and cultural impact within the Acadiana community," a release states.

Baker's departure comes seven months after Mariusz Smolij, the long time Music Director and Conductor of the Acadiana Symphony Orchestra, stepped down after 21 years as Maestro.

Serving as the Executive Director, Baker’s personal goal was to initiate inclusive, affordable music education and diverse concert programming. Her efforts significantly expanded the orchestra’s concert attendance, educational programming, and community partnerships – achieving a record number of sold-out performances and events. Under Baker’s leadership, ASO increased season subscription revenue by 50% and single ticket sales by 365%, added an 18.3% increase in new subscribers, and served 7,510 more students through programs created under her direction – including 88 Keys & Me Piano Studio, After School Strings, and Symphony in the Schools, the release states.

Baker also implemented innovative ideas to engage new audiences and enjoy classical music by adding popular music programming, which included large-scale movie and band productions, as well as ASO’s signature Symphony in the Sky event.

“I’m so proud of all that we’ve accomplished together — not just the milestones, but the deep, meaningful work behind them. Together, we helped usher this organization into a new chapter – one marked by bold creativity, intentional inclusion, and an unwavering commitment to our mission,” said Baker. “What made these accomplishments possible and meaningful, was the privilege of leading, working with, and learning from the extraordinary individuals who make up ASO’s incredible staff, musicians, board, and supporters. Each one has left their own mark on this organization, building a legacy of innovation, compassion, and excellence that I was lucky to be part of.

"I am profoundly grateful to have been trusted to walk alongside them.”

ASO’s Board President, Kohlie Frantzen said, “Our Board of Directors expresses its deepest appreciation and gratitude to Dana for her years of service and thoughtful leadership. She has guided our organization through both challenging and triumphant times, with grace and determination, and her commitment to artistic excellence and accessibility has been truly inspiring. Dana’s impact on our community through her work at ASO and Festival International is indelible, and will be felt forever."

“Please join us in thanking Dana for her years of service, and in wishing her the very best in her next adventure, as she leaves Lafayette and heads to Texas," Frantzen added.

ASO’s Board of Directors and leadership team is committed to ensuring a smooth transition and guaranteeing that its mission will not only endure, but thrive. The community is encouraged to continue its vital support of ASO through patronage, donations, volunteerism, and involvement, as the organizations prepares to unveil its newest Season 41 in the coming weeks.

ASO’s Principal Cellist and Youth Orchestra Music Director and Conductor, Dragoș Filip said, “I applaud Dana as she takes her final bow. After years of visionary leadership, tireless dedication, and unwavering commitment to the arts, her departure marks the end of a remarkable chapter in the life of ASO.”

ASO’s Director of Strategic Communications, Alicia Zeringue said, “While I’m saddened to see Dana depart, I’m filled with deep gratitude to have had the opportunity to work beside her to create lasting impact for arts and culture in Acadiana. Her unwavering commitment to music, education, and the arts has left a lasting legacy here, and our community is better because of it. I wish her every success in her next chapter, and I know she will continue to inspire others wherever she goes.”