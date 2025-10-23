Ascension Episcopal School Dedicates Michael P. Maraist Memorial Field

Lafayette, LA — Ascension Episcopal School dedicated its football field as the Michael P. Maraist Memorial Field in a heartfelt ceremony honoring the life and legacy of alumnus parent Michael P. Maraist.

Held before the Blue Gators’ varsity football game against Vermilion Catholic, the event featured remarks from school leaders and family members and honored a list of supporters who helped make the field possible. The ceremony included a video tribute, plaque unveiling, ribbon cutting, and a blessing by Rev. Schlossberg.

“Mike loved Ascension. He believed in the school,” said Naomi Maraist, Mike’s wife. “He always told me, ‘Your school is like your family. Our children are going to be there more than they are at home, so you take care of your school like you take care of your family.’ And I think he did a pretty good job of it.”

A devoted supporter of Ascension and its football program, Maraist’s vision helped establish a lasting home for Blue Gator athletics. His son, Gus Maraist, a proud alumnus and current coach, continues his father’s legacy on the field.

Here are some photos from the event: