Ascension Episcopal identifies senior who died in Baton Rouge shooting

Ascension Episcopal School has announced the name of their senior who died in Thursday's shooting in Baton Rouge.

Here's the school's statement:

Ascension Episcopal School mourns the loss of one of our seniors, Martha Odom, following yesterday’s off-campus tragedy. Two additional students continue to recover from injuries, and two were present but not injured. The school community is keeping them in its thoughts and prayers.

Her classmates, Ascension faculty, and our Blue Gator families remember Martha as a joyful presence whose kindness and infectious enthusiasm brought light to all who knew her.

“Our hearts are heavy as we walk through this moment together,” said Head of School, Sarah Davenport. “We are holding one another close in faith and love. Our priority at this time is to care for the hearts and minds of our students, families, and staff. I am always proud of how our Ascension Family takes care of its own.” In the midst of this loss, the school points to its foundation of faith, reflecting on the scripture, “The Lord is near to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit.” (Psalm 34:18).

Ascension Episcopal School expressed deep gratitude for the outpouring of support from the broader community and emphasized that its focus remains on caring for its students, families, and faculty in the days ahead. Counseling and pastoral support continue to be available on campus.

The school asks for continued prayers for healing, peace, and strength for all those affected.