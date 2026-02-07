Arrest made in Youngsville murder, stolen vehicle

YOUNGSVILLE, La. — One person has been arrested in the murder of a woman in Youngsville.

Dylan Green, 20, was first brought to the attention of Youngsville Police Department when a vehicle was reported stolen from Fourth Street Friday morning. Officers were able to locate the stolen vehicle, and after a chase, Green was arrested.

Officers soon received another call from the same area of Fourth Street about an unresponsive woman. Officers discovered the body of Thelma Thibeaux, 70, inside a home. Her death is being investigated as a murder.

Green is set to be booked into Lafayette Parish Correctional Center facing the following charges:



Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle

Aggravated flight from an officer

First degree murder

This investigation remains ongoing. We will update this story with additional information as it is released.