Arrest made in shooting death of 70-year-old Lafayette man

LAFAYETTE, La. — An arrest has been made in the shooting death of a 70-year-old Lafayette man.

On Wednesday, detectives were able to identify and arrest the shooter responsible for the homicide of Stannford David Mouton, according to a spokesperson for the Lafayette Police Department. Leonce Boutte, 27, of Lafayette, was arrested on warrants for one count of second-degree murder and three counts of attempted first-degree murder. He was booked into the Lafayette Parish Jail.

On Tuesday, at 4:31 am, Boutte had engaged in a separate incident with other victims in the area of Macklyn Street that resulted in him discharging a firearm. As a result of Boutte discharging his gun, one of the rounds struck and killed Mouton, while he was inside of his home.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel