Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your ParishLafayette Parish

Actions

Arrest made in shooting death of 70-year-old Lafayette man

macklyn.JPG
KATC-TV3
macklyn.JPG
Posted at 8:27 AM, May 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-23 09:27:46-04

LAFAYETTE, La. — An arrest has been made in the shooting death of a 70-year-old Lafayette man.

On Wednesday, detectives were able to identify and arrest the shooter responsible for the homicide of Stannford David Mouton, according to a spokesperson for the Lafayette Police Department. Leonce Boutte, 27, of Lafayette, was arrested on warrants for one count of second-degree murder and three counts of attempted first-degree murder. He was booked into the Lafayette Parish Jail.

On Tuesday, at 4:31 am, Boutte had engaged in a separate incident with other victims in the area of Macklyn Street that resulted in him discharging a firearm. As a result of Boutte discharging his gun, one of the rounds struck and killed Mouton, while he was inside of his home.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.