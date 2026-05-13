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Arrest made in last week's stabbing

Lafayette Police
Courtesy Lafayette Police Department
Lafayette Police
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Lafayette Police say they've arrested on person in connection with a May 4 stabbing.

Torrayneysha Robertson, 26, of Lafayette, was arrested in Lafourche Parish and booked with one count attempted second degree murder.

Police say the arrest is in connection with the May 4 stabbing that happened on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

In that case, a sheriff's deputy was flagged down near North University Avenue and Cameron Street regarding a stabbing victim in a private vehicle. The deputy called for an ambulance, and the paramedics treated her and took her to a local hospital. Investigators determined the stabbing occurred during a physical altercation in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Drive.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Lafayette Crime Stopper at (337) 232-TIPS (8477). You can also contact Lafayette Crime Stoppers by downloading the P3 TIPS Mobile App or by dialing **TIPS (**8477) on your mobile device. All callers remain anonymous.