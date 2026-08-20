Arrest made in July shooting

Lafayette Police have arrested a local man in connection with a July shooting.

Cecil Martinez was booked with attempted second-degree murder, jail records show. He remains in the parish jail in lieu of $350,000 bond.

He's accused in connection with a July 12 shooting that happened in the 300 block of Bellot Street. Police were called after residents heard gunfire. They found the victim in the 600 block of Division Street; that person was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

After an investigation, detectives got an arrest warrant for Martinez. He was arrested in the 300 block of Bellot Street.