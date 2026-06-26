Arrest made in fatal hit-and-run

A 21-year-old Youngsville man is under arrest in connection with a fatal hit-and-run the 900 block of Marteau Rd early Wednesday morning.

Through a collaborative effort between LPSO Patrol Deputies, Crash Reconstruction Team members, Real Time Crime Center Agents and Intelligence Agents, a suspect vehicle and suspect were identified in the death investigation of Charles Kountz II.

The suspect, Brett Brignac, was subsequently arrested and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for one count of Felony Hit-and-Run involving a Fatality.

This case remains under investigation, no further details are available at this time.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal hit-and-run in the 900 block of Marteau Rd.

Deputies responded to the area just before 3:00 a.m. on Wednesday, where one male victim was found dead in the roadway, according to a spokesperson for the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office.

The victim was struck and killed by an unknown vehicle traveling southbound.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 232-9211. This case remains under investigation. No further details are available at this time.