Arrest made in Carencro homicide

Carencro Police have arrested a suspect in the October 5 shooting on I-49 that left one person dead.

Deandre Hypolite, 23, was arrested in connection with the slaying of Isaiah Sam, 22, of Church Point. He was booked with principal to first-degree murder and four counts principal to attempted first-degree murder.

He's accused of being involved in a shooting that happened on I-49 southbound; two vehicles were involved.

Police were called to the Super 6 Hotel on the NW Frontage Road, where they found a truck that had hit the building. Inside they found Sam, who was dead, police say. Four other passengers in the truck were not injured by the gunfire, police say.

Carencro Police detectives have been working the case, and booked Hypolite with the help with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office.

Detectives anticipate more arrests in this case in the near future.