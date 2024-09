An arrest has been made in an attempted bank robbery in Lafayette Friday morning.

On September 27, 2024, at 9:16 a.m., officers with the Lafayette Police Department responded to the 4200 block of Johnston Street regarding an attempted robbery, according to an LPD spokesperson.

The suspects fled the location but were later apprehended by patrol officers.

The suspect, Walter Alexander, 36, was arrested and taken into custody by FBI agents.