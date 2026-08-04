Arnaudville woman sentenced for embezzlement

A former resident of Arnaudville has been sentenced to federal prison for embezzling more than $500,000 from the medical clinics she used to work for.

Brooke Miller Duck, formerly Brooke Miller Tauzin, 31, was sentenced to 22 months in prison and ordered to make $539,451.41 in restitution to the Lafayette and Baton Rouge clinics she worked for.

She pleaded guilty in March to the embezzlement.

According to court documents, Duck was employed by two medical clinics with offices in Lafayette and Baton Rouge and had access to the clinics’ credit cards and bank accounts. Between May 2020 and October 2023, Duck used the clinics’ credit cards for unauthorized personal purchases, including a $15,000 payment for a time-share vacation property. She then used funds drawn from the clinics’ bank accounts to pay the credit card balances associated with those purchases. In total, Duck caused $539,451.41 in unauthorized credit card transactions for her personal use and financial gain.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, the United States Secret Service, and the Lafayette Police Department investigated the case. It was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Danny Siefker with assistance from Paralegal Specialist Denise Duhon.

U.S. Attorney Zachary A. Keller for the Western District of Louisiana made the announcement.