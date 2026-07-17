Argentina or Spain? You can watch in Downtown Lafayette

If you want to watch the World Cup Final in a big way, you can go to Downtown Lafayette Sunday.

The 400 block of Jefferson Street is being closed for an indoor-outdoor block party for the final game, from noon until 5 p.m. on Sunday.

The free World Cup Final Block Party is being billed as a "one-of-a-kind indoor and outdoor watch party featuring massive big-screen viewing, indoor and outdoor bars, delicious food from downtown favorites, and an unforgettable atmosphere in the heart of Downtown Lafayette."

After the match is over, the Braziliana House Band will present a Brazilian Jam Session.

Here's a flyer: