Arc of Acadiana partners with UL Lafayette for homecoming parade

Arc of Acadiana announced Friday its partnership with the University of Louisiana at Lafayette Office of Sustainability for the 2025 Homecoming Parade on Saturday, October 18, 2025.

As part of this collaboration, 15 bead donation bins will be placed along the parade route near Cajun Field to collect Mardi Gras beads for Arc of

Acadiana’s annual recycling initiative. The white donation bins—featuring both the Arc of Acadiana and UL Lafayette logos—will provide parade goers with an easy and eco-friendly way to give their beads a second life.

All collected beads will be cleaned, sorted, and repackaged by individuals with disabilities served by Arc of Acadiana. This process not only

promotes sustainability but also creates meaningful employment opportunities for those individuals.

“We’re thrilled to partner with UL Lafayette again to keep beads out of landfills while supporting the people we serve, ” said Angie Norris, VP and

Director of Day Programs of Arc of Acadiana. “It’s a fun, local tradition that makes a real difference.”

For more information about Arc of Acadiana’s Bead Drive and donation efforts, visit www.arcofacadiana.org/events/beaddrive.

