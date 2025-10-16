Arbours at Acadian apartment complex damaged in fire

LAFAYETTE, La. — Lafayette Fire Department responded to a commercial fire at the Arbours at Acadian apartment complex, which is still under construction, early Thursday morning.

A call to 911 informed responders of a large fire at the complex, located on the 100 block of Chappuis Drive. Upon arrival, crews found flames traveling up to the second floor of the complex. According to LFD, they were able to bring the fire under control within 20 minutes.

At least 10 units of the 24-unit building sustained fire or smoke damage after the fire began on the first floor and spread to the third floor, causing substantial structural damage.

Fire officials determined a contract employee was soldering copper HVAC lines before leaving that afternoon. During that process, a heating torch ignited combustible material, and the fire spread within an enclosed wall cavity until breaching the wood covering.

The fire was ruled an accident.