Arbor Day event seeks volunteers

TreesAcadiana is looking for volunteers who want to help with an Arbor Day Tree Planting Event.

The event will be at Graham Brown Memorial Park on January 17; TreesAcadiana is partnering with Parish Proud for the event.

More than 20 native trees will be planted in a new grove and along public paths. There also will be family-friendly learning stations and educational booths. Volunteers will work alongside trained planting leaders to ensure each tree is planted with proper care, supporting long-term growth and resilience throughout the park.

This is a free, family-friendly, zero-waste event designed to inspire environmental stewardship.

Attendees can also enjoy conservation crafts and interactive activities that promote sustainability.

Volunteer check-in will open at 8:30 AM at Graham Brown Memorial Park, with opening remarks at 9:00 AM. Community tree planting and environmental activities are scheduled from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Participants are encouraged to bring sun protection, a reusable water bottle and mug, closed-toe shoes, gardening gloves, and a shovel.

Volunteers can register for the event here.

In addition to tree planting, attendees can explore hands-on educational booths featuring:

- Acadiana Native Plant Project (ANPP) – native species education and book giveaway

- Bayou Vermilion District – newspaper seed pots

- USDA–NRCS – rainfall demonstration

- Lafayette Public Library Bookmobile – environmental literacy and family-friendly resources