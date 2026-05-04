Applications now open for Youth Advisory Council

LAFAYETTE, La. — Mayor-President Monique B. Boulet is inviting high school students across Lafayette Parish to apply for the 2026-2027 Mayor-President’s Youth Advisory Council (YAC). Applications will be accepted from May 4 through July 10, 2026.

The Youth Advisory Council [lafayettela.gov] offers students in grades 9 through 12 an opportunity to learn about local government, engage directly with community leaders, and advocate for issues important to young people in Lafayette Parish. Through monthly meetings, community service, and leadership development activities, members gain valuable insight into the civic process while helping shape the future of their community, according to a spokesperson for LCG.

“The Youth Advisory Council gives students a seat at the table,” said Mayor-President Boulet. “It’s a space where their voices are not only heard—but empowered. This is a great opportunity for young leaders to see how local government works and how they can be a part of it.”

Participation is open to all high school students residing in Lafayette Parish. Interested students must formally apply and, if selected, will be appointed by the Mayor-President.

To apply, students must complete the application form available online [lafayettela.gov]. The deadline to apply is July 10, 2026, with the first meeting taking place in August 2026.