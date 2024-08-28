Application open for LCG's Director of the Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (OHSEP)

The application is open for LCG's new the Director of the Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (OHSEP).

This role is essential in modernizing Lafayette’s readiness and response capabilities for emergencies and disasters, a release from LCG states.

The Director will be responsible for leading the management and administration of all emergency preparedness, prevention, response, recovery, and mitigation activities. This includes overseeing the Lafayette Parish Emergency Operations Center and coordinating efforts with local, state, and federal agencies.

“Lafayette’s OHSEP Director is key to ensuring Lafayette Parish is prepared and resilient in the face of emergencies,” says Mayor-President Monique B. Boulet. “We are looking for a dedicated professional who can bring expertise and strategic vision to our team, as preparedness is a year-round effort.”

Detailed information about the position, including qualifications, can be found in the official job description on the LCG website here [lafayettela.gov]. Application deadline is Wednesday, September 4, 2024.

How to Apply:

Qualified candidates are invited to submit their resume, a cover letter, and professional references to applicant@lafayettela.gov. Include “OHSEP Director” in the job interest subject line.