AOC’s Nonprofit Nourish Meet-up set for March 5 

AOC Community Media, in partnership with The Stuller Family Foundation, invites nonprofit leaders and changemakers across Acadiana to its quarterly Nonprofit Nourish Meet-up, taking place Thursday, March 5 at 11 a.m. at AOC in Downtown Lafayette.

This free gathering helps mission-driven organizations explore how AOC’s media tools and community resources can strengthen outreach, deepen audience engagement, and amplify impact across the region.

March’s Meet-up includes a brief informational session followed by an inspiring workshop titled “Storytelling That Builds Support: Share Your Nonprofit’s Impact.”

Led by Ashlynn Gary of Ash Creative Collective, this session will equip attendees with practical strategies for crafting compelling narratives that resonate with supporters and drive engagement. Participants will also receive a complimentary professional headshot, have the opportunity to record a 60‑second PSA to spotlight their organization, and enjoy a light lunch while networking with fellow nonprofit professionals.

“Nonprofit Nourish is more than a meet-up, it’s a space where mission-driven organizations can recharge, reimagine, and reconnect,” said Tiffany Estes, Development Director at AOC Community Media. “We’re proud to offer practical resources and heartfelt support that help nonprofits communicate with clarity and purpose. When we come together, we amplify the good that’s already happening across Acadiana.”

This program is made possible through the generous support of The Stuller Family Foundation, whose commitment to community-building continues to strengthen the nonprofit landscape in Acadiana.

To register or learn more, visit aocinc.org/nonprofit [aocinc.org], email info@aocinc.org, or call (337) 232‑4434. Space is limited, and early registration is encouraged.