AOC offers digital storytelling sessions

Calling all teen Spielberg wannabes and future Emmy winners!

AOC Community Media is rolling out two summer day camps designed exclusively for teens with a passion for digital media and production.

"It's time to turn dreams into reality and stories into moving images with our hands-on, interactive, and, let's be honest, outrageously fun summer camps," organizers say.

Whether you're the next director, scriptwriter, or behind-the-scenes hero, AOC says their summer camps are the place to be. Teens will dive deep into the magic of digital media production, taking on the exciting world of media in a way that textbooks just can't match.

"We know you've got the ideas, the vision, and the drive – now all you need are the skills and the stage. That's where AOC Community Media steps in. Our experienced instructors will guide you through the ins and outs of production, from scriptwriting to camera usage, ensuring that your creative voice isn't just heard, but seen and felt," organizers say.

It's not just about the technical side, they say. These camps are a hotspot for meeting like-minded creatives and making friendships that could last a lifetime.

The Digital Storytelling Camps are offered on June 25th and June 27th and are currently open for registration at aocinc.org/summercamps [aocinc.org].

Classes are $25 pp and begin at 9 am until 12 pm and pick-up is from 12 - 1 pm. You only need to attend 1 class to complete the course - Don't miss your chance to take the director's chair this summer!

For more information, to secure your spot, and to start your journey in the world of media production, press should reach out to Tiffany Estes, Development Director, at info@aocinc.org.