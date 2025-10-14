AOC launches 'Nonprofit Narratives' to spotlight Acadiana changemakers

LAFAYETTE, La. — AOC Community Media announced the debut of Nonprofit Narratives, a new half-hour television program premiering Thursday, October 16th at 7:00 PM on AOC1 (LFT 3, COX 15). This series shines a spotlight on Acadiana’s nonprofit community, offering viewers a front-row seat to the heart and soul of organizations making a difference across the region. Airing monthly on Thursday evenings, Nonprofit Narratives invites audiences to connect with the missions, stories, and impact of one featured nonprofit each month.

From grassroots initiatives to long-standing institutions, each episode will explore how local changemakers are addressing community needs, uplifting marginalized voices, and fostering a more inclusive Acadiana, according to AOC Community Media. Through candid interviews, behind-the-scenes glimpses, and storytelling, Nonprofit Narratives celebrates the power of purpose-driven work and the people behind it.

“This program is a celebration of the incredible work happening across Acadiana,” said Tiffany Estes, Development Director at AOC Community Media. “We’re honored to help amplify these voices and connect our viewers to the heart of our community.”

Nonprofit Narratives can be seen on AOC’s Channels 1 & 2 (LFT 3 & 4/COX 15 &16), stream at aocinc.org/watch [aocinc.org], and download AOC’s streaming app, found on most streaming platforms.

To learn more, visit aocinc.org/nonprofit [aocinc.org].