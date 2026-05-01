AOC Community Media students win at Film Prize Junior Festival

LAFAYETTE, La. — AOC Community Media announced that its student film collaboration with the 5 Oak Homeschool Pod earned two major honors at last weekend’s Film Prize Junior Festival in Shreveport. The short film John Wish, created through AOC’s youth media initiatives, brought home two awards in the statewide high school category: the Founder’s Circle Award and the Audience Choice Award for Best Movie Poster.

This achievement marks a significant milestone for the young filmmakers, whose work represents months of hands‑on creative development in writing, performance, production, and post‑production.

John Wish follows the chaotic and comedic misadventures of its title character, a “local idiot” whose quest for justice after the loss of his beloved hamster leads him into a bizarre underworld of conspiracies, crime syndicates, and fish‑themed foes. The film was originally premiered in Lafayette before being submitted to the Film Prize Junior competition, where it resonated strongly with audiences of all ages. As described in the project’s initial release, the film “launches audiences into the comedic, action-packed ‘John Wish Multiversal Franchise Universe,’ a playful parody of the John Wick series.”

Watch & Vote

The Acadiana community is invited to celebrate the students’ success by watching the film and participating in statewide voting:

● Watch the short film John Wish here.

● Vote for Virtual Audience Choice here. Select “Vote for Virtual Audience Choice.”

Voting is open now through May 7, and all of Acadiana is encouraged to take part.

For more information, contact info@aocinc.org or call (337) 232‑4434.