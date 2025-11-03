AOC Community Media introduces streaming app

AOC Community Media announced Monday the launch of its new streaming app, now available on most major platforms, including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Google Play Store. This development allows viewers to stream both AOC 1 and AOC 2 live, anytime and anywhere, while also catching the latest premiere episodes of AOC’s original, locally produced content.

Designed with accessibility and community connection in mind, the AOC app offers a seamless viewing experience that celebrates the voices, creativity, and diversity of Lafayette and beyond, according to a release from AOC.

“We’ve always believed that local media should be as accessible and dynamic as the community it serves,” says Tiffany Estes, Development Director at AOC. “This app is a powerful step forward, giving our viewers the freedom to engage with Acadiana’s stories on their own time, on their own terms.”

Download the app at aocinc.org/watch.