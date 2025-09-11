AOC Community Media announces fall camps

AOC Community Media invites young creatives to dive into the world of digital storytelling this fall with its hands-on Media Arts Camps, perfectly timed to align with Lafayette Parish School System’s school breaks.

Designed for ages 10–15, these immersive camps offer a dynamic blend of creativity, collaboration, and technical skill-building in video production, television broadcasting, and stop-motion animation. Whether campers are mastering camera techniques, scripting scenes, or crafting animated stories frame by frame, each session is led by expert instructors who foster confidence and curiosity in every participant.

The first camp kicks off on Wednesday, September 17, with additional sessions scheduled throughout the fall break season.

Campers can choose from one-day and multi-day formats, including a fast-paced TV production camp where teams create their own talk show, and a stop-motion animation camp that culminates in a holiday-themed short film. Each experience is rooted in AOC’s mission to empower youth through media arts education, with activities like downtown scavenger hunts and green screen magic that bring storytelling to life.

Registration is now open at aocinc.org/camp [aocinc.org], and spots are limited—families are encouraged to sign up early and give their young storytellers a fall break they won’t forget.

