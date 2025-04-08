Anti-Litter poster contest winners announced

The winners of this year's Anti-Litter Poster Contest have been announced.
The contest is held annually and is sponsored by Lafayette Consolidated Government, in collaboration with the Lafayette Parish School System and the Lafayette Garden Club.
Students across Lafayette Parish can enter their artwork aimed at promoting environmental awareness.
A total of 279 submissions were received this year.
Here are the winners; you can see their work by scrolling down.
Elementary School Winners
- 1st Place: Connor Graves, Green T. Lindon Elementary School
- 2nd Place: Samuel Melancon, L. Leo Judice Elementary School
- 3rd Place: Amelie Lambert, Milton Elementary School
Middle School Winners
- 1st Place: Manha Bux, Edgar Martin Middle School
- 2nd Place: Phung Nguyen, Milton Middle School
- 3rd Place: Jolie Jones, L. J. Alleman Middle School
High School Winners
- 1st Place: Sam (Harper) Faulk, Lafayette High School
- 2nd Place: Ramni Maya Manuel Roy, Lafayette High School
- 3rd Place: Alia Hdouch, Lafayette High School
Special Awards
- Overall Best T-Shirt Design: “Louisiana Litter Not Good For The Critter” by Sam (Harper) Faulk, Lafayette High School
- Overall Best Slogan: “Plant Love Not Trash.” By Alia Hdouch, Lafayette High School
Here are the winning posters: