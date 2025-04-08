Anti-Litter poster contest winners announced

The winners of this year's Anti-Litter Poster Contest have been announced.

The contest is held annually and is sponsored by Lafayette Consolidated Government, in collaboration with the Lafayette Parish School System and the Lafayette Garden Club.

Students across Lafayette Parish can enter their artwork aimed at promoting environmental awareness.

A total of 279 submissions were received this year.

Here are the winners; you can see their work by scrolling down.

Elementary School Winners

1st Place: Connor Graves, Green T. Lindon Elementary School

2nd Place: Samuel Melancon, L. Leo Judice Elementary School

3rd Place: Amelie Lambert, Milton Elementary School

Middle School Winners

1st Place: Manha Bux, Edgar Martin Middle School

2nd Place: Phung Nguyen, Milton Middle School

3rd Place: Jolie Jones, L. J. Alleman Middle School

High School Winners

1st Place: Sam (Harper) Faulk, Lafayette High School

2nd Place: Ramni Maya Manuel Roy, Lafayette High School

3rd Place: Alia Hdouch, Lafayette High School

Special Awards

Overall Best T-Shirt Design: “Louisiana Litter Not Good For The Critter” by Sam (Harper) Faulk, Lafayette High School

Overall Best Slogan: “Plant Love Not Trash.” By Alia Hdouch, Lafayette High School

Here are the winning posters: