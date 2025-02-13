Watch Now
Another legend lost: Lynn August has died

A day after Sid Williams' funeral, the Zydeco community has lost another legend.

"The Zydeco Nation is mourning the loss of the great, Lynn August, thee most Powerful voice in the Zydeco & Blues Nation," a post by The Zydeco Historical and Preservation Society states. "Our hearts are completely broken."

We will update this story as soon as we have more information about arrangements.

Zydeco historian Herman Fuselier posted about August as well:

"Corey Ledet Zydeco and family of Lynn August are reporting that the Lafayette zydeco, blues and swamp pop legend passed away last night. August had some landmark albums in the 1990s, including "Creole Cruiser" and "Sauce Piquante." A skillful musician since childhood, August even played with the great Sam Cooke during a performance at Bradford's White Eagle in #Opelousas. Cooke was going to record August, but died short time later."

