Annual poinsettia sale is underway

Hospice of Acadiana has officially launched its annual Making Memories Bright Poinsettia Sale, a beloved community tradition that helps spread joy during the holiday season while supporting compassionate end-of-life care across Acadiana.

Poinsettias can be purchased online now through November 7 at www.hospiceacadiana.com.

Poinsettias symbolize love, hope, and goodwill. Purchasing through the Making Memories Bright sale isn’t just buying a holiday plant, it’s helping share those same values with patients and families in need of comfort and care, organizers say.

Plants are available in 6-inch and 10-inch sizes for $20 and $40, respectively. Orders may be picked up at Hospice of Acadiana (2600 Johnston Street, Lafayette) on Friday, December 5 and Saturday, December 6 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

"The holidays can be a difficult time for those grieving the loss of a loved one. Through the poinsettia sale, we hope to bring comfort, beauty, and connection, reminding families that joy and remembrance can coexist," a release states.

All proceeds from the Making Memories Bright Poinsettia Sale directly benefit Hospice of Acadiana’s programs and services, ensuring that patients receive exceptional care regardless of their ability to pay.

Established in 1983, Hospice of Acadiana is Louisiana’s oldest and only non-profit hospice and palliative care provider in the region. In addition to patient care, Hospice of Acadiana provides free community programs such as Grief Counseling, Loss & Transition Workshops, Camp Brave Hearts, Pet Peace of Mind, and the We Honor Veterans initiative.

For more information or to place an order, visit www.hospiceacadiana.com