The Annual Hams for Heroes is set for Saturday, April 19.

The event, sponsored by DJ N.V. Navy Vet, Once Was Inc., and Louisiana State Police Troop I, honors Acadiana's veterans with a holiday ham.

The event will start at 11 a.m. and last until 1 p.m., or while supplies last. It will be at the Carencro Walmart.

Military ID or proof of service is required.

