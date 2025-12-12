Annual Asbury Christmas Festival of Carols brings together choir, orchestra and community

LAFAYETTE, La. — The holiday fun continues in Lafayette, where the Asbury United Methodist Church Christmas Festival of Carols, called 'Sing Praises to Our Heavenly Lord,' is just around the corner.

To celebrate the season, the Abury choir is putting together a special show that brings together the choir, orchestra and community.

"We do this concert as a gift to the community, and we would love for you to be here," said Lee Cooke, director of music and worship ministries at Asbury United Methodist Church. "Anybody can come that wants to come. You like Christmas music, come sing with us. It'll be fun."

The Christmas festival is happening Sunday, Dec. 21 at 6:30 p.m. inside the church's sanctuary, located at 101 Live Oak Dr. in Lafayette.

The event is free and open to the public.