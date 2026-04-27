An adult man is dead following a late-night house fire on Canal Street in Lafayette, investigators say

LAFAYETTE PARISH — An adult man died in a house fire on Canal Street in Lafayette last night.

Lafayette firefighters responded to the fully involved single-family home in the 100 block of Canal Street at 10:42 p.m. Crews battled the flames for about 30 minutes before bringing the fire under control.

Emergency crews searched the home after extinguishing the fire and found the victim inside. Officials are withholding the man's name until his family is notified.

A neighbor made the initial 911 call. The fire substantially damaged the home, along with a small boat and a camper in the yard.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The Louisiana State Fire Marshal Office, Lafayette Sheriff Department, and Lafayette Parish Coroner’s Office are assisting.