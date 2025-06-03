Amtrak train collides with vehicle on SW Frontage Road

LAFAYETTE PARISH — The Lafayette Police Department is investigating a collision between an Amtrak train and a motor vehicle that occurred Monday evening in the 2300 block of SW Frontage Road.

According to police, no injuries were reported among passengers aboard the train. The driver of the vehicle sustained moderate injuries and is being transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Traffic along both the southwest and southeast portions of Evangeline Thruway remains unaffected and is flowing normally, officers said.

Further details about the cause of the crash or the condition of the driver have not been released at this time. The investigation is ongoing.