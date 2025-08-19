American Sign Language classes being held in Downtown Lafayette

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Have you ever thought about learning sign language but wasn't sure if you'd enjoy it?

Sign Language Specialties of Acadiana is hosting weekly American Sign Language (ASL) classes in Lafayette.

Well Nancy Nicholson, who also runs Acadiana Talent, has the perfect solution with these classes she is teaching. The weekly classes are only $10, pay at the door when you arrive, and it is only a one time fee. In a world of over-commitments, this helps take some of the pressure off of trying something new. The best part? It's open to all ages and all levels of experience.

Nancy sat down with KATC to let us know more about the classes and what you can expect.

Class Details:

The weekly classes are held on Wednesday's at multiple times: 2 p.m., 4 p.m., and 6 p.m.

It is $10 a class, and $25 for a family.

They are being held at 207 Jefferson Street in Downtown Lafayette, a map will be linked below to get you there.

The classes are made for all ages, if you are bringing a child it is just requested that they are able to sit still and not be disruptive. However, Nancy even points out that the benefit to being downtown is if they do get a little restless, it's easy to walk them outside to take a break.

During the class Nancy will also go over great tools and resources including helpful apps to help further and continue your journey in ASL. She says learning American Sign Language is never done, and that every class she learns something new herself.

This is a great way to bring a community together, which Nancy is driven by. In fact, there are more community events that support those in the ASL world.

These include:

Sign Language Table -

Once a month, a group gets together to go eat at a local restaurant where they use ASL through the entire meal. Nancy says this helps encourage others to find individuals like themselves and help get exposure and a sense of community.

Lafayette ASL Coffee Chat -

On the 2nd Friday of the Month a group meets at Jett Coffee on Johnston Street to sit down and chat and use ASL, another great way to find community and connection.

For a full list of events, you can visit acadianatalent.com or visit Sign Language Specialties of Acadiana's social media page here

