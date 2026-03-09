Ambassador program to expand to Catholic Charities campus

We have an update for you on a story we told you about back in January.

At that time, a church near St. Joseph Diner felt they were being unfairly blamed for litter in the area. See our story about it here.

Here's the update: On Monday, Catholic Charities of Acadiana announced that it is joining the Downtown Development Authority’s existing ambassador program, expanding Block by Block’s professional clean and safe services to a 15-block corridor surrounding CCA’s campus.

"Block by Block has contracted with the DDA to provide the downtown ambassador program that launched the week of Festival International 2025. Funded by the Downtown Economic Development District and the DDA, the program deploys uniformed ambassadors seven days a week across downtown Lafayette to provide litter removal, graffiti abatement, sidewalk cleaning, landscaping, and hospitality services. The program has quickly become a cornerstone of the district’s quality-of-life strategy," a release states.

Under the new agreement, CCA will fully fund an expansion of that same program into the Catholic Charities Service Area. This area encompasses St. Joseph Diner, CCA’s shelter facilities, and surrounding public rights-of-way that extend well beyond CCA’s campus. The decision to fund services for the broader neighborhood, as opposed to just CCA’s own property, reflects the organization’s commitment to the whole community it operates within, the release states.

“At Catholic Charities, we believe caring for our neighbors includes caring for the community we share. The Gospel reminds us that how we care for the least among us matters. Through this partnership with Block by Block ambassadors, we’re investing in the well-being of our neighborhood and helping ensure it remains clean, welcoming and dignified for everyone, especially the men and women experiencing homelessness whom we serve. It’s one meaningful way we live out the Gospel call to love our neighbor and be good stewards of the place we call home.”

According to the release, through this partnership, Block by Block ambassadors will provide a dedicated cleaning ambassador that will serve the Catholic Charities Service Area Monday through Friday, 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., under the same supervisory structure already in place for the existing downtown program. Services include litter and debris removal, mechanical sidewalk cleaning, graffiti removal, weed control, and hospitality patrols. This expanded service represents a collaborative effort between DDA and CCA to strengthen downtown Lafayette, all while supporting the vital social services provided in the area.

“The ambassador program is working, and we're growing it through great partners like Catholic Charities of Acadiana,” said Kevin Blanchard, CEO of Downtown Development Authority. “The team and infrastructure is in place, the model is proven across the country, and we're ready to expand it wherever partners are willing to invest in making places clean, safe, and vibrant. Downtown Lafayette is not standing still—we are actively and methodically addressing the nuts-and-bolts, quality-of-life issues that matter to residents, businesses, and visitors. Catholic Charities of Acadiana and our other social service providers should be commended for the work they do and supported with the right resources to get the job done.”

According to the release, Block By Block, a national leader in ambassador programs, will work closely with both organizations to tailor services to the specific needs of the area. The partnership underscores a shared vision among DDA, Catholic Charities of Acadiana, and Block By Block to enhance quality of life, strengthen community connections, and promote a positive downtown experience for everyone.

"Lafayette has been an outstanding partner from day one, and this expansion reflects a pattern we see in successful programs across the country—when a program delivers real results, communities want more of it,” said Nick Haines, Regional Vice President-Southwest with Block by Block. “Clean, well-maintained sidewalks and a visible, professional presence fundamentally shape how people experience a place. This expansion is an opportunity to further support Lafayette’s vitality, and we’re proud to be a part of it."