Ambassador Caffery reopens after fatal five-vehicle crash

LAFAYETTE, La. — UPDATE: The portion of Ambassador Caffery Parkway previously closed due to a multi-vehicle crash has now been reopened.

Lafayette Police Department's Traffic Unit responded to the crash involving five vehicles on the 5900 block of Ambassasdor Caffery Parkway at Vivian Drive around 2 p.m. Sunday.

Police said 'Vehicle One' was traveling in the outside lane of Ambassador Caffery Parkway when, for reasons still under investigation, it crashed into the back of 'Vehicle Two,' causing 'Vehicle Two' to spin and crash into three other vehicles.

The driver of the first vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

All others involved were transported to local hospitals with minor to moderate injuries and were in stable condition.

Police said they do not believe the driver was intoxicated at the time of the crash, but standard toxicology samples were taken with results pending.

The crash is still under investigation.

—————

ORIGINAL STORY: All southbound lanes of Ambassador Caffery Parkway between Chemin Metairie and Bonin Road are closed due to a fatal crash involving several vehicles.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

The crash occurred just after 2 p.m. Sunday on the 6000 block of Ambassador Caffery Parkway. Officers with Lafayette Police Department are on scene investigating the incident.

Few details have been provided at this time, as the investigation is ongoing.

We will give updates with more information as it becomes available.