Alleged burglary foiled by homeowner with baseball bat

A would-be burglar got more than he bargained for Friday afternoon, Lafayette Police say.

The man, identified by police as Langston Green, 32, of Donaldsonville, allegedly entered into a Bradbury Cross home around 4:15 p.m. Friday.

One of the homeowners hit him in the head with a baseball bat, police say. The homeowners got out of the house safely and called police.

The suspect fled the home, but police found him nearby a short time later, a spokesperson said. He was treated for a laceration to his head.

Green was booked with one count simple burglary.