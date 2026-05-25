After a fire, get some grilling tips from the fire chief

On Memorial Day, Scott firefighters were called to a fire in the 200 block of Harvest Point Circle.

They found that a gas grill fire had extended to the home, but the homeowner was able to put out the flames quickly. That action left the home with only minimal damage, but Scott Fire Chief Chad Sonnier offers some tips to keep grilling safe:

"As temperatures rise and families spend more time outdoors, the Scott Fire Department reminds the public that grilling season also brings an increased risk of fire and burn injuries. Following a few simple safety precautions can help ensure that summer cookouts remain safe and enjoyable," a release states.

Grill outdoors only: Always use grills outdoors and well away from the home, deck railings, overhangs, garages, and dry vegetation. Never operate grills inside a home, garage, tent, or any enclosed structure.

Keep the Grill Clean: Grease buildup is a leading cause of grill-related fires. Regularly clean grates, drip trays, and grease catchers to help prevent flare-ups.

Check for Gas Leaks: Before using a propane grill, inspect hoses and connections for cracks, wear, or leaks. A simple soap-and-water solution can be used to detect escaping gas bubbles.

Create a Kid-Free Zone: Keep children and pets at least three feet away from the grill at all times. Surfaces and utensils can remain hot long after cooking is complete.

Never Leave a Grill Unattended: Stay with the grill while it is in use. Unattended cooking can quickly lead to dangerous flare-ups or structure fires.

Keep a Fire Extinguisher Nearby: Always have a multipurpose fire extinguisher readily available and ensure you know how to use it before an emergency occurs.