African American Heritage Parade asking the community for throw donations

LAFAYETTE, La. — Celebrating Black History Month, the annual African American Heritage Parade rolls on March 1.

This year's theme is 'Let Freedom Ring: Erased No More: Amplifying Black Voices in America,' but organizers for this year's parade are asking for the community's help by donating any unwanted Mardi Gras throws to be used in the parade.

Tehmi Chassion, a Louisiana state representative and long-time supporter of the parade, said it's all for the kids.

"So, if just anybody has any that they'd like to donate, we'll get it to some worthwhile kids, some amazing kids, and let them have their very first parade or their second parade ever, let it be the best time ever," Chassion said.

The parade rolls down Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Parkway at 2 p.m. on March 1.

To donate any of your unwanted throws, Chassion said you can contact him on social media or call/text him at 337-315-9234.