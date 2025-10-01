Adoption fees reduced, thanks to Bissell

BISSELL Pet Foundation, a national nonprofit dedicated to ending pet homelessness, is once again issuing a nationwide call for adoption through its Empty the Shelters event, running October 1-15, 2025. The Lafayette Animal Shelter & Care Center will join more than 300 shelters across 38 states to help pets find loving homes through reduced adoption fees of $70 or less, sponsored by BISSELL Pet Foundation.

LASCC will participate October 1-15 at 410 N Dugas Rd., offering free adoptions for dogs and cats. All adopted pets will be fully vaccinated, microchipped, and spayed/neutered. Visit lafayettela.gov/lascc to view adoptable pets and learn more.

“Shelters continue to struggle in 2025, with more pets entering than leaving. But together, we have the power to change the story,” said Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. “Our National Empty the Shelters events bring attention to the pets of every breed, size and type waiting in shelters across the country. Each adoption gives a pet a second chance, eases the burden on shelters, and inspires more people to get involved. When you adopt, you become part of a lifesaving movement.”

LASCC will be open for the free adoption event from 8:00 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and 12:00-2:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Since its inception in 2016, Empty the Shelters has helped more than 360,000 pets find loving homes and has grown into the largest funded adoption event in the country. The program partners with more than 815 animal welfare organizations across 49 states and Canada.

BISSELL Pet Foundation and LASCC encourage families to research the pet they are interested in adopting, as well as adoption requirements. For more information on adopting or donating to Empty the Shelters, visit www.bissellpetfoundation.org/empty-the-shelters.