Acura of Lafayette offers free photos with Santa on December 18

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Families can enjoy free holiday photos with Santa at Acura of Lafayette on December 18 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The dealership at 6207 Johnston St. is hosting the community event featuring a Magic Mirror Photo Booth, where children and families can take pictures with Santa. Participants will receive a free printed photo and a texted link to the digital copy on the spot.

The event will also include fun activities for children in addition to the photo opportunities.

The free community event is part of Acura of Lafayette's Christmas season offerings for local families.

