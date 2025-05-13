Accelerate Women’s Entrepreneurship sessions set

The Louisiana Entrepreneurship & Economic Development Center’s next session of Accelerate Women’s Entrepreneurship is starting May 20 and will take place on three consecutive Tuesdays (May 20, 27, & June 3) from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

It includes three weeks of training, opportunities for mentorships with successful entrepreneurs, one-on-one consulting during and after the program, and connections to community resources.

Eligible Accelerate Women’s Entrepreneurship applicants should be:

· existing business owners seeking assistance with growth strategies and

· individuals who have a business idea or who want to turn a hobby or side job into a full-time business.

Applications must be received by May 16, but walk-ups are welcome on May 20 if space is available.

The session will conclude on June 3. Thanks to sponsorship by the Lafayette Economic Development Authority (LEDA), participants are only responsible for a $25 program fee, valued at $450.

LEED and the Lafayette Economic Development Authority have partnered to continue the Accelerate Women's Entrepreneurship program in 2025.

Geoffrey Stewart, PhD, Director of the Louisiana Entrepreneurship & Economic Development (LEED) Center and Moody Company/BORSF Endowed Chair in Regional Business Development at UL Lafayette, said:

"We're proud to host another cohort of the Accelerate Women’s Entrepreneurship program as part of our broader commitment to growing the Acadiana economy. With continued support from LEDA, Senator Gerald Boudreaux, and the Louisiana Legislature, we are excited to expand opportunities across Acadiana."

Accelerate Women’s Entrepreneurship, a start-up and small business program that began in 2023, helps women entrepreneurs create and/or grow their own businesses. The LEED has hosted two program cohorts in the last 24 months.

“At the Lafayette Economic Development Authority, we are proud to once again support Accelerate Women’s Entrepreneurship as it launches its third cohort. Investing in women entrepreneurs is not only the right thing to do—it’s a smart economic strategy. By underwriting this transformative bootcamp, we are helping equip local women with the tools, mentorship, and confidence they need to build resilient businesses and contribute meaningfully to our region’s economic future. We look forward to seeing the impact these bold entrepreneurs will have on Acadiana and beyond.”

“Acadiana is home to some of the most driven, creative, and resilient people you’ll find anywhere—and that includes an incredible community of women entrepreneurs. I’m proud to have helped secure the funding that makes programs like Accelerate Women’s Entrepreneurship possible, because I believe in investing directly in our people and their potential. With this third cohort, we are building momentum and creating real opportunities for women across our region to lead, innovate, and thrive. I commend the UL LEED Center at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and LEDA for their continued partnership in growing a stronger economy for Acadiana.”

For more information and the online application, visit https://business.louisiana.edu/leed/women.