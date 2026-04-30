Accelerate Women’s Entrepreneurship event begins in May

The University of Louisiana at Lafayette’s Louisiana Entrepreneurship & Economic Development Center and the Lafayette Economic Development Authority (LEDA) will host the 2026 Accelerate Women’s Entrepreneurship program, a three-day initiative designed to help women transform ideas into businesses.

The program will be held on three consecutive Tuesdays — May 12, May 19 and May 26 — from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Louisiana Immersive Technology Center, 537 Cajundome Blvd. Registration is $25.

The sessions will offer training, mentorship, one-on-one consulting and connections to community resources. The program is open to current women business owners, individuals interested in turning side projects into full-time businesses and those with new business ideas.

Launched in 2023, Accelerate Women’s Entrepreneurship supports women entrepreneurs as they create and grow businesses, contributing to the region’s economic development.

“We’re excited to welcome a new cohort into the Accelerate Women’s Entrepreneurship program, reinforcing our commitment to strengthening the Acadiana economy,” said Dr. Geoffrey T. Stewart, interim vice president for Strategic Impact and Economic Development and LEED Center director. “With the ongoing support of LEDA, Sen. Gerald Boudreaux and the University, we look forward to engaging with leaders pursuing opportunities across our region.”

“Women entrepreneurs are powerful drivers of economic growth in Acadiana, helping build a stronger, more resilient regional economy,” added Mandi Mitchell, president and CEO of LEDA. “Accelerate Women’s Entrepreneurship meets participants where they are, connecting them with the tools and relationships that turn ideas into businesses. LEDA is proud to partner in this work because when women-owned businesses grow, our community grows.”

Same-day registration will be available, but space is limited. To reserve a spot, apply by May 8 at https://business.louisiana.edu/leed/women.

UL Lafayette’s LEED Center supports businesses, entrepreneurs and economic development efforts across Louisiana by providing technical assistance, connecting partners and expanding access to resources.