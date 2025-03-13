AcA's Student Arts Expos right around the corner

The Acadiana Center for the Arts is hosting their Student Arts Expos across Acadiana.

These expos are a celebration of student artists in all artistic disciplines with performances, art exhibitions, hands-on activities and a student artist market at each event. The first expo is in Lafayette Parish, happening Saturday, March 15 in downtown Lafayette.

"All of the work, both performing and visual arts, is done completely by students in Lafayette Parish public school system in grades Pre-K through 12, so that's what's so spectacular about it. You'll be able to see so many things. Our stage managers that are working are actually students, as well, so this is something that is really an event that is put on by and for the youth of our community," said Bree Sargent, AcA's education director.

The expo is a free, family-friendly festival.

There will be two other expos throughout Acadiana this year:



The 3rd annual St. Landry Student Arts Expo in Downtown Opelousas will be on Saturday, March 29.

The Vermilion Student Arts Expo in Downtown Abbeville will be on Saturday, April 12.

To learn more about the expos, visit the AcA's webpage here.