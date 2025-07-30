Acadiana's Gale Whiting brings her original play “Love Defined” to life

LAFAYETTE PARISH — A new solo stage show in Lafayette is set to bring the stories and songs of four jazz legends to life, captivating audiences with music, poetry, and history.

“Love Defined,” written and performed by Gale Whiting, debuts August 8–10 at Cité des Arts, offering a poetic journey through the lives of Billie Holiday, Ella Fitzgerald, Dinah Washington, and Sarah Vaughan.

Ms. Gale Whiting gives us a special sneak peak at her performance exclusively here:

The play aims to honor the unique loves and struggles of these iconic women, blending narration, performance, and song in a one-of-a-kind theatrical experience.

“The story is about the life and times of four timeless and iconic mistresses of song,” Whiting said. “The poetic portrayals incorporate their personalities, and it’s a lead into a song as well.”

Inspired by her lifelong love of music and musicals, Whiting crafted the script by hand, drawing on extensive research and a desire to celebrate the emotional depth each singer brought to the stage.

“Each one of them, like, for instance, Billy, she’s love desired. Ella is love enamored, pure. Dinah is love inspired, and Sarah is love required,” she explained.

Director Gina Baronne emphasized the show’s unique format and collaborative spirit. “There’s a narrator that’s incredibly important," Baronne said.

Performances are scheduled for August 8 and 9 at 7 p.m., and August 10 at 2 p.m., at Cité des Arts in downtown Lafayette. Tickets are available at the door or online here

Gale Whiting

Disclaimer - this story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

